US Social Security reps to visit Cayman

Representatives from the US Regional Federal Benefits Unit will visit the Cayman Islands this week to speak with people about US Social Security and other benefits.

The US Embassy in Jamaica announced the upcoming visit and stated that no appointment was necessary for individuals who wanted to meet with the representatives. They will be available from 1-4:30pm on Thursday, 13 June, and from 8am to 2pm on Friday, June 14, at the US Consular Agency Cayman Islands at 202B Smith Road Centre in George Town.

The consular staff advises people who wish to apply for Social Security services to bring legible copies of all documents to be submitted, including proof of identification, such as a passport or driver’s license.

Those applying for Social Security benefits should also bring originals and copies of the following for all applicants: birth certificate, passport – if applying for auxiliary benefits or survivor’s benefits, marriage and/or death certificates.

Individuals whose benefits have been suspended are asked to bring a copy of their passport and a completed SSA-7162. In relation to this, in 2018, the Social Security Administration mailed a Social Security Proof of Life Study questionnaire to beneficiaries receiving their own benefits whose social security number ended in 00-49 and beneficiaries over the age of 90.

Those applying for Social Security Number cards should bring a copy of their valid US passport, Certificate of Birth Abroad or original birth certificate and completed form SS-5FS.

To register a change of address for Social Security, bring a current passport.

To enrol in Medicare Part B, complete and sign a CMS-40B form. To cancel it, complete and sign CMS-2690.

Contact the Regional Federal Benefits Unit online here.

