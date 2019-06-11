The Cayman Islands flag flew at half-mast outside the courthouse building on Tuesday following the death of Justice Charles Quin, who passed away on Friday.

His passing was also marked in courtrooms in the building, where magistrates called for a moment of silence in his memory.

In Courtroom 2, Magistrate Valdis Foldats, along with Crown counsel, defence attorneys and members of the public stood, heads bowed, and maintained silence until the magistrate thanked the court and invited everyone to sit.

Governor Martyn Roper on Tuesday added his words of tribute to Justice Quin, saying in a statement, “With great sadness I learned of the passing of Justice Charles Quin. He was a well-respected man who had contributed greatly to justice in the Cayman Islands and the local region over a long career. We are indebted to him for his service.

“My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this sad time.”

Justice Quin was also remembered by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran said in a statement, “It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Mr. Justice Charles Quin, QC. Justice Quin was a well-loved and highly respected member of the community, whose numerous contributions to justice in the Cayman Islands will be long remembered.

“Prior to joining the Bench, Justice Quin was a skilled attorney, dedicated both to the law and to his clients. As a Grand Court judge, he fulfilled his duties with wisdom, warmth, fortitude and good humour. His voice will live on through his many written judgments, which will continue to guide attorneys and judges in the Cayman Islands for years to come. He will be sorely missed.”

The court expects to close at 1pm on Friday to allow people to attend Justice Quin’s memorial service.