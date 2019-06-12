CIS win secondary school beach volleyball tournament

With the Private School Association Volleyball league now complete and summer just around the corner, many student athletes are trying their best to enjoy what’s left of the First Baptist Indoor Volleyball league before they have to hang up their trainers and put away their knee pads for yet another season.

Visiting coach Rick Bevis proposed hosting one last tournament for the students. He reached out to the secondary school volleyball coaches, inviting their teams to compete in the inaugural Secondary School Doubles Beach Volleyball Tournament.

The athletes took to the court bright and early on Saturday, 8 June, many of them proudly sporting their school colours.

Although the pools were divided by gender, the results of both the boys and girls games were used to determine which school would be awarded the title of 2019 Secondary School Doubles Beach Volleyball Champions.

All the teams fought hard but at the end of the day it was Cayman International School that took the title and the trophy. St. Ignatius was not far behind, coming in second place, and they were followed by Triple C in third.

The athletes were recognised for their amazing performances, and Coach Bevis conducted a brief ceremony to acknowledge the top three teams in each division.

For the senior boys, Adrian Anglin and Marcos Bertran brought home the gold on behalf of St. Ignatius, Evan Murray and Travis Douglas won the silver representing Triple C, and Alex Cummer and Jack Paolini snagged the bronze for CIS.

Maryn McCoombs and Daniela Suarez were awarded the gold for the Senior girls, followed by Triple C’s Kaylee Scott and Denise Suico in second place.

The rankings for the junior boys had CIS students Kayden Knapik and Dylan DaCosta in first place, and Cayman Prep’s Jake Serpell and Oskar Bjuroe in second.

The gold medallists for the junior girls team was comprised of Joanna Robinson from Triple C and her partner Chloe Bentick-Lalli from CIS, who said, “My experience this weekend out playing beach volleyball was certainly something to remember. My partner and I were able to come together and work extremely hard which resulted in us winning in the junior division. To see all the effort and focus everyone put in on the beach was something truly great to see.”

The silver medal for the junior girls was awarded to St. Ignatius students Kristianna Gordon and Anjia Delapenha, and last but not least, Cayman Prep’s Jenny Purton and Jenna Edwards secured the bronze.

Coach Bevis was thrilled with the outcome, noting, “We had a very successful tournament with many extremely competitive matches. I hope that we have laid the foundation for an event that will thrive and become a much anticipated annual Tournament in the Cayman Islands. Thank you to the teachers who supported and promoted the event in their respective schools.”