The 2019 Cayman Islands Tourism Association received 88 nominations for the annual Stingray Tourism Awards, the highest number ever submitted.
In a statement, the tourism association said it believes the record-breaking number of nominations is “indicative of the industry’s growth and success”.
The awards recognise individuals who have contributed significantly in their roles, as well as the Cayman Islands tourism industry in general.
CITA Executive Director Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks said in a statement, “The Steering Committee for this year’s Stingray Awards are truly excited about the upcoming event and look forward to celebrating the magic of tourism with so many talented individuals who exhibit Caymankind daily. … Whomever wins, I believe each nominee should feel very proud that their colleagues put them forward for this prestigious recognition.”
She said all members of the community are invited to attend the awards gala on Tuesday, 23 July, at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. The theme of this year’s awards night is ‘Celebrating the Magic of Tourism’.
A Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented on the night.
The nominees are:
ACCOMMODATIONS
Manager
- Angela Rivers, Wyndham Reef Resort
- Cashema Rankine, Beach Suites
- Charles Njuguna, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
- Julie Rudeen, Ritz-Carlton
- Kylie Rae Fitzgibbons,
Kimpton Seafire
- Magali Fabre, Kimpton Seafire
- Megan Chandler, Kimpton Seafire
- Melina Marcellini,
Marriott
- Natasha Pereira, The Westin
- Paola Juarez-Robinson,
Kimpton Seafire
- Rita Agustin, Kimpton Seafire
- Shamus Smith, Kimpton Seafire
Employee
- Bianca Tica, Kimpton Seafire
- Boyd Rosales, Kimpton Seafire
- Calvin Taylor, Kimpton Seafire
- Cinthia Rochez, Marriott
- Doris Dixon, Wyndham Reef Resort
- Ingrid Daye, Ritz-Carlton
- Karla Galan, Beach Suites
- Logan Graydon, Ritz-Carlton
- Ludivene Finelli, Sunshine
Suites Resort
- Madalyn Tavares, Kimpton Seafire
- Mykal Green, Kimpton Seafire
- Paul Robinson, The Westin
- Reysiel Tumali, The Westin
- Shandie Tatum, Kimpton Seafire
- Volney Reece, Beach Suites
ALLIED AND TRANSPORTATION
Manager
- Donovan Taylor, Blackbeard’s
- Eric Schwandt, West
Indies Wine Company
- Kathryn Willman, Pink Duck Publishing
- Rachel Belton, Marriott
- Shalico Christian,
Wineschool3
- Starling Kelly, North Sound Golf Club
- Tim Adam, Cayman Turtle Centre
Employee
- Jany Calderon, Marriott
- Megha Mehta, Netclues
- Mesha Goes, Budget and Apex Rent A Car
- Rahul Baxani, Rocky’s Diamond Gallery
- Rebecca Bush, Cayman Turtle Centre
RESTAURANT
Manager
- Baridhara Thirunavukkarasu, The Westin
- Daniel Herrmann,
Marriott
- Fernando Villaizan, Kimpton Seafire
- Juan Lesmes, Kimpton Seafire
- Stanlia Campbell, Ritz-Carlton
- Wesley Hepburn, Ritz-Carlton
Employee
- Adrian Thomas, Beach Suites
- Arian Mezquia, Sunshine
Suites Resort
- Arpad Stankovics, Kimpton Seafire
- Cheryl Ann Bramwell,
Ritz-Carlton
- Fiorella Urbina, Ritz-Carlton
- Guadalupe Range, Beach Suites
- Julio Manzano, Sunshine Suites
- Laurel Scarlett-France,
Ritz-Carlton
- Laurent Bodden, The Wharf
- Mirna Scott, Marriott
- Percival Carlos, Kimpton Seafire
- Ricardo Hamilton,
Beach Suites
- Roy Ebanks, Ritz-Carlton
- Sher Singh, Bacaro
- Tania Bisset Robert, Sunshine Suites
WATERSPORTS
Manager
- Istvan Ebanks, Red Sails Sports
- Michael Pinnington, Sunset House/Divers
- Tony Land, DiveTech
Employee
- Barbara MacDowell, Reef Divers – Cayman Brac
- Carl-Lyle Young, Red Sail Sports
- Charlotte (Charlie) Reaney,
Red Sails Sports
- Courtney Magnuson, Red Sails Sports
- Nicol (Nicci) Paul, Red Sail Sports
- Paul Thompson, Red Sail Sports
- Ragime Powery, DiveTech
- Robert Hopwood, Sunset House
LONG SERVICE
- Daisy Ann Bush, The Westin
- Florence Carridice, Kimpton Seafire
- Gay Morse, Pirates
Point Resort
- Stephen Surrey, Kimpton Seafire
- James (Hal) Miller, Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park
- Jorge (JP) Perez, Red Sail Sports
- Stacy Hurlston, Pedro St. James Castle
- Zulema Brown, Beach Suites
RISING STAR
- Alecia Davis, Luxury Cayman Villas
- Jake Brodsky, Tillies at The Beach Suites
- Jatoya Ebanks, Marriott
- Jess Smith, DiveTech
- Kelly Phillips, The Ritz-Carlton
- Liam Davies, Kimpton Seafire
- Sabrina Douglas, Red Sail Sports
- Shona McGill, Cayman Turtle Centre
- Victoria Bise, Ritz-Carlton
