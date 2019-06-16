The 2019 Cayman Islands Tourism Association received 88 nominations for the annual Stingray Tourism Awards, the highest number ever submitted.

In a statement, the tourism association said it believes the record-breaking number of nominations is “indicative of the industry’s growth and success”.

The awards recognise individuals who have contributed significantly in their roles, as well as the Cayman Islands tourism industry in general.

CITA Executive Director Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks said in a statement, “The Steering Committee for this year’s Stingray Awards are truly excited about the upcoming event and look forward to celebrating the magic of tourism with so many talented individuals who exhibit Caymankind daily. … Whomever wins, I believe each nominee should feel very proud that their colleagues put them forward for this prestigious recognition.”

She said all members of the community are invited to attend the awards gala on Tuesday, 23 July, at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. The theme of this year’s awards night is ‘Celebrating the Magic of Tourism’.

A Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented on the night.

The nominees are:

ACCOMMODATIONS

Manager

Angela Rivers, Wyndham Reef Resort

Cashema Rankine, Beach Suites

Charles Njuguna, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Julie Rudeen, Ritz-Carlton

Kylie Rae Fitzgibbons,

Kimpton Seafire

Kimpton Seafire Magali Fabre, Kimpton Seafire

Megan Chandler, Kimpton Seafire

Melina Marcellini,

Marriott

Marriott Natasha Pereira, The Westin

Paola Juarez-Robinson,

Kimpton Seafire

Kimpton Seafire Rita Agustin, Kimpton Seafire

Shamus Smith, Kimpton Seafire

Employee

Bianca Tica, Kimpton Seafire

Boyd Rosales, Kimpton Seafire

Calvin Taylor, Kimpton Seafire

Cinthia Rochez, Marriott

Doris Dixon, Wyndham Reef Resort

Ingrid Daye, Ritz-Carlton

Karla Galan, Beach Suites

Logan Graydon, Ritz-Carlton

Ludivene Finelli, Sunshine

Suites Resort

Suites Resort Madalyn Tavares, Kimpton Seafire

Mykal Green, Kimpton Seafire

Paul Robinson, The Westin

Reysiel Tumali, The Westin

Shandie Tatum, Kimpton Seafire

Volney Reece, Beach Suites

ALLIED AND TRANSPORTATION

Manager

Donovan Taylor, Blackbeard’s

Eric Schwandt, West

Indies Wine Company

Indies Wine Company Kathryn Willman, Pink Duck Publishing

Rachel Belton, Marriott

Shalico Christian,

Wineschool3

Wineschool3 Starling Kelly, North Sound Golf Club

Tim Adam, Cayman Turtle Centre

Employee

Jany Calderon, Marriott

Megha Mehta, Netclues

Mesha Goes, Budget and Apex Rent A Car

Rahul Baxani, Rocky’s Diamond Gallery

Rebecca Bush, Cayman Turtle Centre

RESTAURANT

Manager

Baridhara Thirunavukkarasu, The Westin

Daniel Herrmann,

Marriott

Marriott Fernando Villaizan, Kimpton Seafire

Juan Lesmes, Kimpton Seafire

Stanlia Campbell, Ritz-Carlton

Wesley Hepburn, Ritz-Carlton

Employee

Adrian Thomas, Beach Suites

Arian Mezquia, Sunshine

Suites Resort

Suites Resort Arpad Stankovics, Kimpton Seafire

Cheryl Ann Bramwell,

Ritz-Carlton

Ritz-Carlton Fiorella Urbina, Ritz-Carlton

Guadalupe Range, Beach Suites

Julio Manzano, Sunshine Suites

Laurel Scarlett-France,

Ritz-Carlton

Ritz-Carlton Laurent Bodden, The Wharf

Mirna Scott, Marriott

Percival Carlos, Kimpton Seafire

Ricardo Hamilton,

Beach Suites

Beach Suites Roy Ebanks, Ritz-Carlton

Sher Singh, Bacaro

Tania Bisset Robert, Sunshine Suites

WATERSPORTS

Manager

Istvan Ebanks, Red Sails Sports

Michael Pinnington, Sunset House/Divers

Tony Land, DiveTech

Employee

Barbara MacDowell, Reef Divers – Cayman Brac

Carl-Lyle Young, Red Sail Sports

Charlotte (Charlie) Reaney,

Red Sails Sports

Red Sails Sports Courtney Magnuson, Red Sails Sports

Nicol (Nicci) Paul, Red Sail Sports

Paul Thompson, Red Sail Sports

Ragime Powery, DiveTech

Robert Hopwood, Sunset House

LONG SERVICE

Daisy Ann Bush, The Westin

Florence Carridice, Kimpton Seafire

Gay Morse, Pirates

Point Resort

Point Resort Stephen Surrey, Kimpton Seafire

James (Hal) Miller, Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park

Jorge (JP) Perez, Red Sail Sports

Stacy Hurlston, Pedro St. James Castle

Zulema Brown, Beach Suites

RISING STAR

Alecia Davis, Luxury Cayman Villas

Jake Brodsky, Tillies at The Beach Suites

Jatoya Ebanks, Marriott

Jess Smith, DiveTech

Kelly Phillips, The Ritz-Carlton

Liam Davies, Kimpton Seafire

Sabrina Douglas, Red Sail Sports

Shona McGill, Cayman Turtle Centre

Victoria Bise, Ritz-Carlton

For more information, visit www.cita.ky/stingrayawards or get tickets at EventPro.