Hundreds turn out for Flowers swim

Around 900 swimmers of all shapes, sizes and ambitions, took to the waters off Seven Mile Beach Saturday for the latest instalment of one of Cayman’s favourite sporting events.

Some came looking for victory, others to beat personal targets or just to swim a mile for the first time and support a good cause.

The proceeds from the event, anticipated to be around $70,000, go to Special Olympics Cayman Islands.

There were calm waters and fine weather for this year’s race from The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman resort to the Royal Palms Beach club. And there was a strong showing from Cayman Islands athletes with a former champion and a rising star taking spots on the podium.

Shaune Fraser, 31, was second, with teenagers Alex Dakers and Jake Bailey taking third and fourth, respectively. It was US swimmers that took the glory, however, with Alex Meyer, a former world champion over 25km, and Lexie Kelly, taking line honours in the men’s and women’s divisions.