The Michael Gourzong Memorial Classic football tournament will take place on Saturday at the Cayman Islands Football Association Field near Prospect Primary School, starting at 10am.

This is the second year for the event, which features adult and youth flag football and soccer games, food and refreshments and other family activities.

The Memorial Classic is organised by the family and friends of Gourzong, who drowned in a snorkelling incident at Spotts Beach in June 2016, at the age of 24. The young Caymanian was an avid sportsman and gifted soccer goalkeeper who played for Bodden Town Sports Club and Savannah United Church. He worked as a mechanic at Car City.

“Michael was very involved in sports so having this Memorial Classic in his memory is one of the many ways I, as his mother, and we, as a family, cope with his loss and honour his memory,” said Olga Gourzong, Michael’s mother.

“We are so thankful for the support that we received from the community last year, and we are looking forward to another day of fun and exciting action on the field.”

The 2018 Memorial Classic drew six flag football co-ed teams, two soccer teams and two men’s flag football teams, and the same participation or more is hoped for this year.

Admission for the event and team registration is free.

To register a team, call 917‑9676.