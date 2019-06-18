A woman and her two children were in stable condition in hospital Tuesday, recovering from serious stab wounds after a bloody domestic dispute in West Bay that left one man dead.

No arrests have been made following the incident on Father’s Day, and police are investigating claims that the dead man’s stab wounds were self-inflicted.

Neighbours told the Cayman Compass that they had come to the aid of the bleeding woman and her two children, aged around 9 and 13, in the aftermath of the stabbings Sunday evening. Osires Watler, who was visiting family in a neighbouring home, said the woman, who had a knife wound to her neck, had claimed her boyfriend had stabbed her and her children and then turned the weapon on himself.

Police have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else outside of the four people involved in Sunday night’s incident. Though the dead man, a 42-year-old from Jamaica, is well known locally and has been named on social media, officers have requested his name not be published until his family in Jamaica have been informed. That process was still taking place at press time Tuesday.

Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown said detectives were looking at the possibility that the man had killed himself, among other lines of inquiry

“We have got an open mind, we are investigating all possibilities, but it is possible that he inflicted the wound on himself,” he said in a television interview.

He said all four of the people involved had suffered “horrible knife injuries” and praised the neighbours who had come to their aid.

“They rendered some first aid to the young children that were injured before the police arrived, so yes, I will praise them,” Lansdown told Cayman 27. “I will stress that we are not looking outside this very small area of West Bay for any other parties at this moment.”