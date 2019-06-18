Surging iguana cull numbers approach 750,000

Grand Cayman’s green iguana cullers delivered 29,925 lizards to the George Town landfill last week, the largest weekly total since mid-December.

In all, cullers have removed 738,639 of the invasive reptiles from Grand Cayman since the Department of Environment programme began in late October 2018.

Cullers remain ahead of the pace needed to reach the target of culling 1.3 million iguanas by the end of 2019.

Cullers are being paid $4.50 a head, rising to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets, in an effort to wipe out the invasive species in Grand Cayman.