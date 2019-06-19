Plans for a Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Beach Bay include two central buildings and a cluster of restaurants, pools and other amenities dotted around the sprawling oceanfront site.

The project has been in the discussion phase for several years, but detailed plans are now with the Central Planning Authority, which is expected to consider the application next month.

The drawings, reviewed by the Compass, show a ten-storey and a nine-storey building alongside a smaller arrivals area and a central restaurant. The taller buildings include set-backs from both ends that taper towards the upper floors.

The design also features separate pool and beachside rooms, as well as an Italian restaurant, sunset bar, spa buildings and a meditation pavilion.

The drawings show the amenities contained in several smaller buildings connected by pathways that snake across the landscaped site.

The application for the hotel, named St. James Point Hotel and Resort, is brought by Beach Bay Land Ltd.

It features 104,000 square feet of space for around 100 hotel rooms and 147,000 square feet of space for a similar number of residences.

A spokesman for the developer said there had been a lot of planning and behind the scenes work to get to this stage.

He said the design took advantage of the large site, particularly the 3,000 feet of seafront.

He said a resort of this limited density would not have been possible on Seven Mile Beach, where undeveloped seafront land is so limited.

“Every hotel room and condo unit will have direct ocean views. If we didn’t have this much coastal property to work with, we couldn’t achieve this result,” the spokesman said. “We have been working on this for a long time and our aim is to build the best resort in the Caribbean.”

He said the main hotel and residential buildings featured setbacks on both ends and were designed to minimise the overall height and impact of the buildings along the coastline, mimicking the wave movement of the water.

Though the project has been in the pipeline for several years, the developer, which signed a partnership with Mandarin Oriental last year, expects things to progress more swiftly now that the plans are with the Central Planning Authority.

The developer believes the reception from local residents and the business community has been largely positive, and that concerns outlined in recent community meetings will be addressed through the planning process.