Lecturer wants input on rebuilding local reefs

Researcher Claire Dell, of the Central Caribbean Marine Institute, will deliver the latest in the institute’s Reef Lecture series at 5:45pm Tuesday, 25 June, at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands.

‘Important Fish on the Reef: What do you Think?’ will include a discussion of Dell’s work on reef herbivores along with an open discussion about rebuilding damaged reefs.

Dell is eager to solicit feedback from attendees, both about their experiences in the past on the reefs, and on what they think needs to happen to safeguard local reefs in the future.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing about the experiences residents and Caymanians have had and also what the community wants to see for the reef over the next 20 years,” Dell said in a statement.

“My hope is that we can discuss this and together create a plan for rebuilding the reef.”

Dell has been working for CCMI for the past two years.

She has been the primary researcher in a Darwin Plus Initiative-funded project looking at the key herbivores on the reef, as herbivory is a critical process in maintaining and promoting reef health.

The event is free to the public. Registration is requested at: https://donate.reefresearch.org/importantreeffish.