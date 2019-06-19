Woman reports bag stolen, assaults police

Police used pepper spray to subdue an intoxicated woman at a Cayman Brac bar after they responded to a report of her bag being stolen.

The incident occurred just before 8pm on Tuesday night.

According to a police statement, officers attended the bar in Watering Place Road where the 23-year-old woman had complained of the theft of her bag.

“Officers attempted to calm the woman, who appeared to be highly intoxicated, and investigated the report, ultimately locating her bag and returning it to her,” an RCIPS spokesperson said.

Police said it was unclear whether any theft had place.

The woman then began making threats to kill a man in the officers’ presence, and lunged at the man. When officers intervened, she assaulted the officers, who used pepper spray on her.

The woman, who lives in Cayman Brac, received medical treatment. She remained under medical observation, in police custody, on Wednesday.

Police said she was arrested for making threats to kill, disorderly conduct at a licensed premises, resisting arrest and assaulting police.