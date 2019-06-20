Premier to travel to Jamaica for Seaga funeral

Premier Alden McLaughlin will attend the funeral of former Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga this weekend.

The funeral will be held Sunday following a four-day period of mourning, 19-22 June, in honour of Seaga, who died 28 May on his 89th birthday.

Seaga served as Jamaica’s fifth prime minister, from 1980 to 1989.

McLaughlin will attend the state funeral at noon on 23 June at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in Kingston. Interment will follow at the National Heroes Park.

Senior political adviser Roy Tatum will travel with McLaughlin to attend the service.

Following Seaga’s death last month, McLaughlin issued a statement describing Seaga as, “a great and respected Caribbean Leader and as one of Jamaica’s outstanding politicians”.

“He was the only remaining member of the team who drafted the Constitution when Jamaica gained independence from the UK in 1962 and one of the longest serving Members of the Parliament, not just in Jamaica but in the Caribbean, holding his seat in West Kingston for over 43 years. That is no mean feat in politics,” he said.

Seaga visited Cayman on many occasions, McLaughlin said, adding that he had fond memories of their conversations during those visits.

A Book of Condolence has also been opened for Seaga at the Consulate of Jamaica on Dorcy Drive in George Town. The book will be available for signing until 2:30pm Friday, 21 June.

“He served his country with wisdom and foresight and contributed greatly to Jamaica’s financial, economic and cultural development,” a consulate statement read.

“We honor his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family, friends and the people of Jamaica.”