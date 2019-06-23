‘Imaginarium’, an exhibit of 150 pieces of artwork by 80 students, is on display at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands for this year’s annual show of work produced by students in the Walkers Art Club programme. The pieces were produced during the 2018-2019 school year.

The Walkers programme, now in its 14th year, supports five after school art clubs with a total of 75 students, ages 5-17, in both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac. Nineteen schools are involved in the clubs.

Classes combine hands-on instruction and individual experimentation with art foundation principles. Through in-studio education and visits to National Gallery exhibitions, students learn technique, art history, self-confidence and how to form and articulate opinions about the work they are creating.

This year’s exhibit includes printmaking, fashion sketching, silk painting, ceramics, collage, origami, weaving and recycled art. Students also have the opportunity this year to participate directly in the curatorial process, by selecting some of their featured works and writing their own artist statement for their piece.

The exhibition runs until 6 July 2018. Admission to the exhibition is free of charge. For more information about the Walkers Art Clubs, contact the National Gallery at 945‑8111 or email [email protected] Registration for the 2019/2020 programme will open in September. Visit www.nationalgallery.org.ky for further details.