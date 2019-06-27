Exciting finish for volleyball league final

The First Baptist Church Volleyball Club’s indoor league came to an end last Saturday, with the top two teams in the men’s, women’s and co-ed divisions competing in the championship games.

In the women’s division, defending champions Clyde Built Knights played rivals Sprint. The Knights had a lot more riding on this game because they had been dethroned by Sprint during the previous Philippines Volleyball Club league.

With a solid attack led by Chante Smith, Russela Jalbuena and Carmen Picante, the Knights failed to return the ball, which ultimately cost them the first set 25-19.

The Knights wanted nothing more than revenge, so they came out in full force in the second set. Senior National Team player, Jessica Wolfenden, came out swinging and team Captain Brittany Balcewich followed suit earning them a 25-17 victory. Despite their best efforts, the Knights lost in the third set 15-9.

With two back-to-back championships under their belts, it looks like Sprint is the team to beat going into the National Volleyball League, expected to take place in the fall.

Although Spike Girls were eliminated from the running by the Knights, they went on to earn the bronze medal in the consolation finals.

With the nets raised and the fans waiting in great anticipation, the co-ed teams took to the court to find out who would be taking home the hardware: Combined Power or JJR Restaurant. Combined Power had the winning combination in the first set with veteran Daniel Patico and Lalaine Shirley working hard together to secure the win against JJR Restaurant.

Although they had lost the first set 25-20, JJR Restaurant were still in it to win it. They put up a valiant fight and played long rallies, point for point. However, the attacks from Ramesh Mg and Russela Jalbuena were not enough to bridge the gap, so ultimately they fell short by a mere three points, 25-22, to Combined Power.

The third place team was Hot Chocolate, taking home the bronze medal.

Last but not least, the men’s division got under way, with Burger King Knights and Cayman Mechanical Company stepping onto the court to settle who the reigning champs would be.

Cayman Mechanical Company’s team worked like a well-oiled machine, so it was no surprise when they won the first set 25-19.

Versatile attacks from Keeble Knight, Craig Henry and David Wood played an integral role in that first set.

Unimpressed by the outcome, Burger King Knights set their heavy hitters, Richard Campbell and Olney Thompson, to work in the second set, in order to narrowly clinch the lead 25-22.

Riding of the momentum of the second set, the Knights easily won the third with a 15-8 lead over their opponents.

Hosting team FBC Saints went on to take the third place title.