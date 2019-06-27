Cayman Islands to host softball tournament

The Cayman Islands female softball team at last year's tournament.

The Cayman Islands Softball Association will host the 345 Invitational Tournament this weekend in West Bay.

The tournament will run from Saturday, 29 June, to Monday, 1 July, which is a public holiday, at the West Bay Playing field, next to Liberty’s Restaurant.

The opening ceremony will be held on Saturday and the games will bat off at 9am.

All-male and all-female teams will be playing, taking on teams from Jamaica and Cuba.

Organisers are inviting the public to attend the games. Admission is free. Refreshments will be on sale.

