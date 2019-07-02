Cayman’s Customs and Border Control’s courier section has arrested eight people in recent weeks for trying to smuggle contraband into the country via the postal service.

In a news release, CBC Deputy Director Jeff Jackson said criminals are attempting to take advantage of the increased volume of packages arriving in Cayman as online ordering becomes more widely used.

“With faster shipping times and the increased volume of packages being shipped each year using these services, dealers attempt to circumvent our controls by using creative methods of concealment to facilitate their illegal shipments,” Jackson said.

The latest arrest was on 25 June, after officers found 11 pounds of ganja in a package described as containing clothing. Narcotics officers ran a sting operation to see who picked up the package and where it was transported.

A Jamaican man, 35, employed as a security officer was arrested for importation of ganja. During the joint operation, the officers also arrested a Jamaican woman, 45, and a Jamaican man, 23, for possession and being concerned in the importation of ganja.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.