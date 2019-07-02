The second annual Kidfest at Pedro St. James on Saturday raised more than $16,000 and attracted more than 600 attendees, according to organisers.

The family fun day was organised by Team Nolan – Ailian and Sean Evans – in memory of their son Nolan Evans who passed from complex congenital heart disease in January last year.

Children who attended took part in activities that included a huge musical chairs competition, Kids Zumba, Miss Izzy’s kids musical on stage interactions, face painting, snow cones, slime sales and much more.

Adults tried their hand at men’s and women’s hula-hoop contests.

There were also raffle prizes throughout the day.

Ailian Evans said she was extremely happy with this years Kidfest. The money raised will be donated to Hart for Hearts, the paediatric arm of the Cayman Heart Fund.

In the 16 months since the passing of their son, the Evans family has held three fundraising events – Kidfest 2018, the Heart Warriors and Angels Beach Walk and Kidfest 2019. To date, Team Nolan has raised more than $46,000 in donations to the Cayman Heart Fund.

Last month, Team Nolan in partnership with Artisan Metal Works donated the Nolan Evans Memorial Bench installed at Health City as a visual reminder of the importance of raising awareness for congenital heart disease (CHD).

A press release from the family stated, “Nolan’s parents’ concept for Kidfest is to invite kids out to a day of wonderful fun activities in celebration of the fun spirit of kids during the birthday month of baby Nolan.

“Their continued mission is to champion Team Nolan’s goal of raising CHD awareness and helping local families with CHD babies.”