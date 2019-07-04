Young sailors win trophies in Bahamas regatta

With the older Cayman Optimist sailors preparing for the Optimist World Championships taking place in Antigua in July, it was left to a young team to compete in the Bahamas National Championships at the Royal Nassau Sailing Club 22-23 June.

Light winds made for challenging conditions, but at the end of the weekend’s sailing every Cayman sailor had won at least one trophy.

Ciara Murphy, 11, finished third overall along with first female overall, first female in her age group (11-12) and first overall in her age group.

Alex Charlton-Jones, 10, was seventh overall, with a trophy for finishing third in his 10-and-under age group.

Allie Capasso, 11, was 10th overall and fourth in Blue fleet.

Finn Richards, 11, finished in 18th place overall and fifth in Blue fleet.

The Murphy twins, Rory and William, 9, finished in first and second place, respectively, in the Green fleet competition.