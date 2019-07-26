Verdant Isle selected for cruise port project

The Verdant Isle Group was today announced as the preferred bidder for the new cruise port project in George Town Harbour.

Government made the announcement Friday afternoon and promised to reveal more information at a press conference, planned for Monday.

The announcement comes as the Elections Office is midway through a process of verifying the signatures for a petition calling for a people-initiated referendum on the project.

At last count 64 percent of the necessary signatures had been verified. Government has indicated it will not proceed with finalizing the contract before 1 Oct. to allow the verification process to be completed.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said in a statement on Friday, “This morning the Cabinet of the Cayman Islands approved the Ministry of District Administration, Tourism and Transport and the Port Authority proceeding with the cruise berthing and enhanced cargo facility project on the basis of a bid by Verdant Isle Port Partners as accepted by the Central Tenders Committee on Tuesday, 23 July 2019.”

Verdant Isle Port Partners consists of McAlpine Cayman Ltd, Orion Marine Construction, Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., according to the statement.

Orion Marine Construction has purchased Meisner Marine, which previously built the Royal Watler Terminal as well as the Creek Dock in Cayman Brac.

More to follow.