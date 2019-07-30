Diamond’s Edge holds grand opening

A new luxury development, Diamond’s Edge, formally opened its gates this month with an event at a marquee on site at the shores of North Sound.

The development’s signature crystal gates, designed by a US sculptor and made locally, were revealed.

At the opening ceremony, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart said, “It is wonderful to see the scope and level of design and development undertaken by the developers, the Burke family and to see local developers thriving in Cayman’s booming real estate market.”

The local developer, Heritage Holdings and Waterfront Developments Ltd., designs, builds, sells and manages numerous commercial and residential developments, including the Shores residential community, Countryside Shopping Village, Centennial Towers and a number of commercial warehouse parks with additional projects coming on line for the fourth quarter of 2019.

According to a press release, Diamond’s Edge is the company’s largest residential real estate project to date, offering 16 oceanfront estate lots, with a gated, secured guardhouse entryway, underground utilities and landscaping, with each house lot situated on a canal to provide an unobstructed view of the North Sound.

According to the developer, each lot has a cantilevered boat dock and a channel cut directly to the North Sound for each owner’s use. “The developer has further planted 900 feet of mangrove to provide long-term stability,” the press release stated.

The developer said estate lots are currently 40% sold.