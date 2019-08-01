As a consistent traveller to the Caymans for more than 20 years, I have been exposed to some terrible policies concerning what is allowed in carry-on luggage, but today’s experience certainly takes the cake.

I found it incredibly disheartening that a one pound dive weight was pulled out of my bag, and I was told that such an item is not allowed on carry-on because it could be used as a weapon. The is absurd on its face to anyone who is capable of coherent thought.

Going by this logic, a cellphone is just as dangerous, as is loose change, as it could be gathered into a sock and turned into a weapon, along with pretty much anything that is not clothes.

At what point does common sense enter the picture for screeners? Why are we subjected to such inane and capricious actions?

Susan Jaques