The Cayman Islands Flag Football Premier League carried on into week 4 of the season on Saturday, 27 July.

First, Uncle Clem’s Wolves were up against the Burger King Panthers. Being the two contenders for the finals in 2018, this match-up is always an exhilarating one.

For the Panthers, Andrew Frederick and Jordan Cacho stood out on defence, making the majority of the tackles for the day. Quarterback Brendon Malice ran in the touchtown for his team, with extra point conversion and a field goal kicked by Jon Pump.

However, the Wolves offence proved to be the story of the day. With touchdowns by Demetri Chambers, David Taylor and Peter Whittaker, and field goals and extra point conversions scored by Ryan Ebanks, the game ended 23‑10 in favour of the Wolves.

Next, Tribe Tattoo Sharks took on the RedStripe Wolverines. The Sharks struggled to move the ball on offence with several incompletions. However on defence, they worked hard to try and stop the Wolverines from scoring, with impressive tackles from Alexia Walton, Alison Murphy and Bianca Hunt.

The Wolverines’ offence saw major runs from Ameilia Gillispie and Agueda Blake. Blake scored the only touchdown in the game. While on defence, the Wolverines prevented Sharks from scoring the entire game, with tackles spread among the whole team and a sack from Nekita Saintvil. Wolverines secured their second win for the season, 7‑0.

In the second Men’s game of the day, the Miller Lite Hellcats and Maples came out in a defensive slugfest. Featuring top defenders such as Damian Barboram of the Hellcats registering sacks on the day and Nigel Solomon of Maples contributing with a key interception during the match.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Hellcats, hoping to keep their momentum from week 3’s win, found themselves struggling to move the ball against the Maples defence. Ultimately, the Maples offence was able to find the end zone for the sole touchdown of the game, with Jamie Stephens throwing a 20‑yard pass to Larue Nixon, improving Maples’ record to 2‑2 for the season, while the Hellcats fell to 1‑3.

The final match of the day featured the Maples Jaguars and HSM Vipers. In this game, Maples came out with another solid defensive effort, keeping the Vipers out of the end zone for most of the game with great tackling efforts by Angelica McField.

For the Vipers, on offence, QB Lisa Malice found herself in and out of sync at times but was able to connect with Maggie Ebanks for the lone score of the game.

The Jaguars did not find a way to score in this contest but seem to be improving week to week on offence, and with a consistent defensive effort will be a force to be reckoned with in the second half of the season. The final score in this match was 7‑0 in favour of the HSM Vipers.

HSM Vipers and the Tribe Tattoo Lady Sharks faced off under the lights at the Annex field on Monday night. The last time these two teams met, the Vipers claimed the win, adding extra hunger to the Lady Sharks’ pursuit. From the first whistle, it was evident that the Lady Sharks seemed more poised and confident. Defence was strong on both sides, making the quarterbacks work for each yard they got.

Lilia Conolly and Bianca Hunt made key tackles for the Lady Sharks, keeping their team fired up. Driving the reins for the Lady Sharks was veteran Anya Edun, who brings a vast amount of leadership ability to her team. Edun rotated passing to players in open spots, often favouring her standout players Scimone Campbell and Tyanna Jan, who despite being covered would find key yards when needed.

For the Vipers, Ericia Burke led the team, and battled the nerves that came with the task. After a failed field goal attempt from the Lady Sharks, the half-time score remained at 0‑0, and some wondered if overtime would be needed to decide the match.

During the 2nd half, Edun connected with Jan, delivering great field position for her team. This position resulted in another field goal attempt, that was blocked by the Vipers. Burke answered by rallying her team and delivering some key runs and throws. Veteran quarterback Lisa Malice, who was absent from the field for majority of the game, came on and found Burke for a touchdown, allowing the Vipers to take a 6‑0 lead.

Allison Murphy of the Lady Sharks denied the Vipers an extra bit of comfort, as she blocked the Vipers extra point kick attempt. The game ended 6‑0 in favour of the Vipers.

Week 5 kicks off on Saturday at the Ed Bush Sports Complex at 1pm.