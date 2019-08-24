East End loses former MLA John McLean

Former East End MLA John McLean died Saturday, according to an announcement from members of the opposition.

McLean served as a member of the Legislative Assembly for East End from 1976 until 2000. Twelve of those years were spent on the ministerial level.

“During his long tenure as a representative and Executive Council (EXCO) member he was instrumental in many aspects of the development of the Cayman Islands, including; Agriculture; Water Authority; Road Networks and the infrastructure in general. The people of East End witnessed and benefited from a number of infrastructural projects within the district under his leadership: better roads, civic centers, farm roads to name a few,” read a statement from the opposition on Saturday.

“While we are saddened to hear of his passing, we pause here to pay tribute to his many years of service to our country and in particular his contribution to our development. We share in this loss to his family, friends and people of East End.”

McLean was instrumental in securing the construction of East End’s two civic centres, which proved vital during the passing of hurricanes.

The East End road that bears his name, John McLean Drive, once known as “Up on the Hill”, was built in 1977 after he was elected to the Legislative Assembly. Members of the community had requested the road and decided to name it in McLean’s honour.