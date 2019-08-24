Update: Tropical Storm Dorian poses no threat to Cayman

Update at 8pm Saturday

Tropical Depression Five has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Dorian.

The storm poses no threat to the Cayman Islands, according to current forecasting.

Dorian is forecast to strengthen and could reach the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“It is too soon to determine the specific timing of magnitude of impacts in the Lesser Antilles, but tropical storm or hurricane watches may by needed for a portion of the area on Sunday,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Storm system strengthens, nears Caribbean

A tropical depression nearing the Caribbean is forecast to reach hurricane status in coming days.

The US-based National Hurricane Center is advising residents of the Lesser Antilles to monitor the progress of Tropical Depression Five, which is currently forecast to reach the eastern Caribbean as a tropical storm on Tuesday.

Mapping by the National Hurricane Center shows the system nearing Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as a hurricane on Thursday.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands advised Saturday morning that the system was not considered a threat to the Cayman Islands but encouraged residents to monitor the storm as it tracks west.

As the hurricane season enters its most active months, residents across the Caribbean are encouraged to remain prepared and to revise their safety plans.