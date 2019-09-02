21 new Caymanian recruits at Fire Service

The Cayman Islands Fire Service has recruited 21 new fire officers.

The fire officers were selected following a recruitment drive in March 2019 which attracted 170 applicants, of whom 130 were Caymanian, according to a press release. All 21 recruits are Caymanian.

The candidates faced literacy and numeracy tests, a physical test, face-to-face interviews, medicals and background checks. During the physical test, the recruits were required to demonstrate physical strength, stamina and endurance.

“The process our new recruits had to go through before being selected is particularly intensive. We need to know that they are capable of rising to the many challenges of the role before inviting them to join the agency,” Acting Chief Fire Officer Brevon Elliot said in a statement.

He added, “I commend all our newest recruits for the great commitment they’ve shown throughout the recruitment process. We are extremely pleased with the group of men who have been selected, and I am confident that they will continue to do well as they embark on basic training over the next several months.”