Hurricane season heats up across Atlantic

Three named storms were brewing in Atlantic waters as of Wednesday afternoon. None of the systems were projected to impact the Cayman Islands.

While Hurricane Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 storm by Wednesday, the system continued to threaten coastal communities in the US.

After dealing a devastating blow to the Bahamas, following more than a day of terror-inducing winds and rains, the system neared the US East Coast.

“Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast and coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, [and] North Carolina, regardless of the exact track of Dorian’s center,” the US-based National Hurricane Center advised on Wednesday.

“Water levels could rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds. Residents of these areas should follow advice given by local emergency officials.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Dorian’s eye was located about 115 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida, where a hurricane watch was in effect.

Hurricane warnings had also been issued from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fernand moved inland along Mexico’s northeastern coast, where a tropical storm warning was in effect. The system was expected to downgrade to a depression by Thursday morning.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle, located northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, was projected to curve north and avoid the Caribbean entirely.

Two other systems were in development but had not yet been named. A tropical wave off the coast of Africa was forecast to progress over the Atlantic later on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center predicted a 50% chance of formation by Monday.

“Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for some slow development late this week, and this system has the potential to become a tropical depression over the weekend or early next week while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean,” the NHC forecast read on Wednesday.

Mapping showed the system moving westward towards the Caribbean.

Another low-pressure system northeast of Bermuda had no chance of affecting the Caribbean. That system was expected to become better organised. Upper-level winds on Saturday, however, were forecast to discourage cyclone formation.