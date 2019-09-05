Police helicopter deployed to Bahamas

The Royal Cayman Islands Police helicopter took off for the Bahamas on Thursday to help in the relief effort following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Dorian.

The Bahamian authorities requested assistance on Wednesday and Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Alden McLaughlin approved the helicopter deployment the same day.

According to a government press release, the aircraft left with two pilots and four technical flight officers, who will be supporting the rescue operation performing evacuation flights and aerial surveillance.

The H145 Airbus helicopter was purchased as part of a joint deal with the UK to boost Cayman’s capability to carry out search and rescue, law enforcement and border protection operations but also to assist fellow territories and other parts of the region during times of crisis, according to the release.