International Literacy Day Message

Every September, the world celebrates International Literacy Day. It’s a time to share beloved stories, recommit to personal and communal literacy goals, and embrace the boundless learning opportunities that reading offers. This year’s event falls on Sunday, 8 Sept. and is themed ‘Literacy and Multilingualism’.

The Caribbean is comprised of a ka- leidoscope of cultures, peoples and lan- guages. Like the wider region, the Cayman Islands is a multicultural community that is home to people from every corner of the world. On these small islands of only 100 square miles, you’ll find residents from Cayman, Jamaica, Cuba, South Africa, the Philippines, Canada and beyond. With these cultures, come languages. Not just official languages like Spanish, French and Tagalog, but a wide range of dialects too.

At LIFE (Literacy Is For Everyone), we’re committed to improving overall lit- eracy in the Cayman Islands; part of that