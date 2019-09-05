The cost of housing Cuban asylum applicants in private housing has been comparable to the cost of holding migrants in detention at a Prison Service facility, according to records released by Customs and Border Control through a Freedom of Information request.

Cuban migrants were first transferred to rental properties in July 2018, following a series of hunger strikes and an announcement by the Department of Immigration that it would be “reviewing alternatives” to migrant detention.

Conditions of release included respecting curfew hours, wearing an ankle monitor, abstaining from employment, and regular check- ins with immigration officials. Migrants who have not adhered to those conditions have been returned to detention for periods of time.

From January through July 2019, government spent $925,420.10 on housing and other expenses related to migrant care. A reported $458,922.49 of that seven-month cost remains outstanding and has not yet been paid to vendors.

The 2019 cost comes just short of the $949,440.43 spent from January through July 2018, when migrants remained under the watch of the Prison Service at the Immigration Detention Centre at Fairbanks.

Overall in 2018, government reported spending $1,503,880.17 on migrant care.

The cost of food for migrants in detention was not included in the 2018 numbers reported by Customs and Border Control.

For the month of December, however, $2,675 was listed for Foster’s Food Fair vouchers distributed to migrants on supervised release. Jacques Scott liquor store received $690 for tobacco in February 2018.

The 2019 costs included $16,220 in Foster’s vouchers.

Security expenses

With far fewer migrants remaining in detention, security costs for the first seven months of 2019 came in at almost $100,000 less than for the same timeframe in 2018.

Through July 2019, security costs totalled $812,209.13. For the same period in 2018, those costs were reported as $904,950.79.