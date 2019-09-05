Pay raise for teachers delayed

Despite a government surplus and the promise last year of a 1 Sept. wage increase for teachers, Education Ministry officials now say teachers won’t get the expected bump in salary for another year. The ministry has not provided an explanation for the delay, despite several requests. Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly announced a small increase in teachers’ pay at a gathering of all government educators in August 2018. It was the first of two phases designed to bring the minimum teacher salary to $5,000 per month and was implemented on 1 Sept. of that year.

The second phase would kick in 1 Sept. 2019, O’Connor-Connolly told the gathering. It would complete a promise she made shortly after taking the post of minister in 2017. “We’re in a financial position to meet more of the needs in a short span than previously,” she said after last year’s announcement. Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush said at the time that he was happy to see some of the government surplus going to education. “For years, some of these changes have been talked about,” Mr. Bush said. “We have been stymied in one way or another. (Now) the budget will sustain the increase.”