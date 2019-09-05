Rare Brac shrub gets species protections

A flowering shrub found exclusively in Cayman Brac will receive protections under the National Conservation Law.

Sybil’s crownbeard, named in 2018 in honour of Grand Cayman’s Sybil McLaughlin and Cayman Brac’s Sybil Jackson, occurs along a limited stretch in Cayman Brac that includes Spot Bay and the Big Channel Bluff Road area.

The limited range of the Verbesina caymanensis, its Latin name, means that this member of the daisy family will likely always require critically endangered status.

“Because its global population is restricted to this small, highly specific habitat, it is vulnerable to unpredictable threats,” explained a Department of Environment species conservation plan.

“While the Sybil’s Crownbeard population appears healthy at this time, any new plant pest or disease or other unpredictable threat could affect the entire population.”

Invasive plants, such as the shamrock, for example, may encroach on the shrub’s limited habitat.

To protect the species, the DoE has designated the cliffs that support it as critical habitat, and will control invasive plants on the Peter’s Road bluff ascent.