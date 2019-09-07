Update: 2 confirmed dead in East End crash

Updated, 11:15am: A section of Seaview Road remains closed by police Saturday morning following an early-morning crash that killed two people and appears to have involved a Department of Environmental Health truck.

Emergency responders remain on the scene. Traffic is being diverted through Frank Sound Road to enter East End, according to police.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 3am in the vicinity of High Rock Drive. The two occupants of the car were found unresponsive and later confirmed dead, according to police. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Seaview Road is expected to reopen around 11:30am, according to police.