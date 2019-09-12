Top flag football teams head into semi-finals

The top four teams in the men’s and women’s divisions of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association Premier League are set to battle for spots in the championship rounds when the semi-finals are played Saturday.

The HSM Vipers vs. Red Stripe Wolverines, as the second and third seeds of the season, will kick off the semi-finals at 1pm. Both teams had a strong season; Vipers with only three losses, one being from the Wolverines, who finished off their regular season with only four losses.

These teams faced off last Saturday to give viewers a taste of what they can expect to see this coming Saturday, and Vipers beat Wolverines 7‑0 in a close game.

Wolverines coach Adrean Russell said, “HSM is always prepared and comes hard. It will come down to who executes better and takes advantage of the other team’s mistakes. But the Red Stripe Wolverines are up for the challenge.”

The women’s competition was led by the Greenhouse Lynx, who finished off the season with nine wins out of 12. For the third game of the day, at 3:45pm, Lynx will take on the Tribe Tattoo Sharks, who managed to beat them in week 2 of the season where Sharks’ Tyanna Jan scored the winning field goal in overtime.

Burger King Panthers lead the field in the men’s side after winning seven out of nine games this season. They will face fourth seed Maples in the semi-finals at 5pm this Saturday. In their previous meeting during the regular season, Panthers QB Brendon Malice steered his team by securing three strong touchdowns for the day, two by Jon Pump and another by Chris Bennett. A fourth touchdown for Panthers was denied when Maples defender, Justin Conolly intercepted the ball in the endzone. Fabio Gall showed his ability to slip past defenders, securing Maples only touchdown for the game during a kick return. The game ended 20‑6 in favour of the top seed Panthers.

In the other game for the men’s semi-finals, second seed Uncle Clem’s Wolves will go up against the Miller Lite Hellcats at 2:15pm.

These teams also faced off this past Saturday, where Wolves managed to bite back at the Hellcats for their first win over the team this season. In what proved to be the closest game of the day, Wolves defence applied immense pressure on Hellcats QB Kevin Solomon, denying them the chance to score and pushing the game to overtime. Wolves QB Jordan Stubblefield connected with key receiver David Taylor on a quick slant into the endzone in their final drive, ending the game 6‑0.

As both teams prepare for what will be one of the most anticipated games of the day, Ernesto Ebanks of the Wolves said, “The team is getting ready to face a really explosive defensive line that has given us a lot of trouble over the season, but we are confident in the adjustments we’re making offensively, and [are] looking to replicate our effort from our last game defensively.”

The semi-finals games will kick off at 1pm at the Ed Bush Playing field.