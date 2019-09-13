Fire Service responds to repeat landfill fire

The Cayman Islands Fire Service responded to the second landfill fire in just over a week on Thursday.

Visible smoke near the area where last week’s fire was located was reported to the Fire Service around 1:42pm on Thursday, according to Government Information Services. No flames were visible.

The Fire Service indicated its crews were working with the Department of Environmental Health to excavate and douse a pocket where the smoke was coming from. Crews were expected to work throughout Thursday night to fully extinguish the source.

“My officers are working diligently to extinguish the source of the smoke. I can assure the public that we are doing all we can to minimise the impact of any smoke in the neighbouring area,” said Deputy Chief Fire Officer Roy Charlton.