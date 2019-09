A man suffered a serious injury after being shot Friday evening in George Town.

The incident took place on Sound Way.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired just after 9pm.

Sound Way, between the Shedden Road junction and Whitman Seymour Road junction, was closed to traffic Friday night while police investigated the shooting. Police were asking the public to avoid the area, if possible.