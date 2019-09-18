Golf tournament helps raise funds for IMAC scholarship

A golf tournament on Friday raised $6,000 for the Insurance Managers Association of Cayman Educational Scholarship Fund.

The fund was further boosted by a $5,000 donation from joint Sponsors Grant Thornton and Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman) Ltd.

The tournament was held at the North Sound Golf Club on 13 Sept.

In a statement, the association said, “IMAC is grateful for the support of the local sponsors, including TRAC Automotive/EuroCar who sponsored a Hole in One contest (sadly no winners!). Big thanks to Chef Lloyd and the staff of the North Sound Golf Club.”

IMAC also thanked sponsors Calypso Grill, Fosters, LUCA, Ragazzi, The Ritz-Carlton Blue Tip, Bacaro, The Wharf, Kimpton Seafire, Grand Old House, Signs of Paradise, the Cayman Islands Brewery, Jacques Scott and the Tasting Room.

The fund was formed in 1994 to assist with the post-high school education of young Caymanians. The IMAC Scholarship has raised more than $5.4 million and is currently providing the funding for 21 students to pursue their overseas college educations. So far it has sent 54 students to complete post-secondary education.