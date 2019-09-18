Michelmores’ International Trust Advisory Group to host seminar

The Michelmores Trust Advisory Group is returning to Grand Cayman for the second year running to host a seminar for Cayman Islands private wealth professionals. The seminar will look at issues that are likely to be a concern for trustees in the future.

Michelmore’s International Trust Advisory Group is headed by Jonathan Riley, Jennifer Ridgway and Sacha Pickering, who will all be in Cayman for the event.

“Following the success of our 2018 conference, we are delighted to be returning to Cayman again this year,” said Riley, Head of Private Wealth at Michelmores. “We continue to see this as an opportunity to strengthen our ties with the many leading lawyers and private wealth advisors in the jurisdiction and look forward to welcoming familiar faces to our event in September.”

Joining Michelmores for the seminar will be William East, Barrister from 5 Stone Buildings and Shân Warnock-Smith QC from ICT Chambers in Grand Cayman, who will chair the event again this year.

East will outline the importance for trustees of recent developments in the principles of estoppel. Ridgway and Pickering will explore the legal and practical considerations when dealing with insolvent trusts and how to manage the risks, and with the increasing demand for ‘investing for good’. Riley will consider how trustees might mange questions arising from their involvement in impact investing.

The team will also provide an update on UK tax issues for Cayman trustees and will examine a range of planning opportunities for trusts and their beneficiaries.

The event will take place at the Kimpton Seafire Resort on Tuesday, 24 Sept., and is free to attend.

To book a place, register at www.michelmores.com.