Walkers celebrates legal training programme with alumni evening

Walkers hosted a special Alumni evening on Tuesday, 10 Sept., in honour of the more than 50 articled clerks who have undergone legal training with the firm and have been called to the Cayman Islands Bar since 1983.

The celebratory networking event was attended by members of the local business community, as well as Governor Martyn Roper, Premier Alden McLaughlin, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and other dignitaries.

Representatives from local secondary and tertiary education institutions, former and current articled clerks and staff involved with the programme at Walkers were also present.

Walkers Global Managing Partner Ingrid Pierce welcomed the guests. “I am extremely proud of our articled clerks and felt it was important to continue to honour their hard work and success with this special celebratory event, which also provides them with an opportunity to network with peers and members of the local business community,” she said. “At Walkers, we believe that people are what makes a successful firm, and events like this reinforce that belief.”

Governor Roper acknowledged Walkers’ articled clerks and alumni, which now includes retired practitioners, those still practising law in the Cayman Islands, and many others who have gone on to successful careers outside the law.

“We are very proud of Walkers’ Legal Training Programme and the opportunities it has provided to generations of Caymanian lawyers,” said Caroline Heal, chair of Walkers’ Cayman Trainee Committee. “It is always such a pleasure to see so many alumni, friends and prominent members of the business community returning to celebrate with us, which is testament to the work that has been put into developing this programme over the past 36 years.”