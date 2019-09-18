EY donates to hurricane relief

EY has donated $200,000 to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas. Leadership of the EY region of the Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands will donate $100,000, with EY Americas matching that figure, to the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA).

“This is an extraordinarily difficult time for the Bahamas and, by extension, all of the countries that make up a part of this region, so it is imperative that we come together as one to help the Bahamas and its people begin to rebuild,” said Dan Scott, regional managing partner with EY. “Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones, those who lost everything and are displaced by the storm. We hope our donation can provide important assistance and support to begin the road to recovery.”

Michele Thompson, country managing partner for EY Bahamas said “the storm has had an immense impact on our people, including their friends and families, and we’re absolutely devastated by what our community is experiencing”.

She added, “We want to be a part of the rebuilding and recovery from Hurricane Dorian, and this donation will help with these efforts. We all have one common goal – to help those in need and rebuild our community.”