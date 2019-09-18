Tropical wave nears Cayman with rainshowers

Cayman Islands residents should monitor a tropical wave projected to approach the islands in coming days.

The wave is associated with a large area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms currently south of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The US-based National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 10% probability of tropical formation by Monday.

“While upper-level winds are not forecast to be conducive for significant development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti during the next couple of days,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in its Wednesday afternoon forecast.

“The disturbance is forecast to move slowly northwestward through the weekend.”

The wave was forecast to bring rains to the Cayman Islands by Thursday evening or Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

While the probability of formation was low as of Wednesday, the system is a reminder that the Caribbean is at the height of hurricane season.

“We’re nearing the peak of the hurricane season so we should continue to monitor the situations, especially as we move to a point in time where culmination tends to occur over the western Caribbean,” said Cayman Islands National Weather Service forecaster Kerry Powery.

This time of year, conditions become more favourable for development around Cayman and the western Caribbean, Powery explained.

“That would imply we would have less time for preparedness if something does occur.” Powery said.

While formations in the Atlantic Ocean typically provide more warning time for the western Caribbean, formations within the basin may only give residents a few days to prepare. That means Cayman Islanders should get their hurricane kits and plans in order.

Another system in the Atlantic appeared en route to curve north, away from Cayman. The National Hurricane Center forecast a 30% chance of formation of that system by Monday.

Powery said if that system does develop, he expected formation to occur near the Windward Islands and track west to northwestward.

Three named storms – Hurricane Humberto, Tropical Depression Imelda and Tropical Storm Jerry – posed no threat to the Cayman Islands.