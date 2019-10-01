Top UK pianist to hold recital

Cayman Arts Festival continues to present entertaining, high-quality events to Cayman’s music lovers. Following a well-established tradition, the piano recital on Thursday will introduce one of the most experienced pianists from the UK, Martin Roscoe, to the Cayman Islands. He is one of the living masters of the genre, who has had an expansive career and has influenced many of the newer generation of pianists.

With a repertoire of over 100 concertos performed or recorded, Roscoe continues to work regularly with many of the UK’s leading orchestras, including the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Hallé Orchestra, Manchester Camerata, Northern Chamber Orchestra and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, where he has given more than 90 performances.

He also performs widely across Europe, Canada, Australia and the Far East, sharing the concert platform with eminent conductors such as Sir Simon Rattle, Sir Mark Elder and Christoph von Dohnányi.

Also performing on Thursday will be the 2019 runner-up of the Butterfield Young Musician of the Year, Cameron Gilson.

The concert will be held at St. George’s Anglican Church (67 Courts Road) starting at 6:30pm. Tickets are US$75 for a family package (two adults and two children over 7 years old), US$35 for adults and US$10 for students, and they can be bought at www.caymanartsfestival.com. For more information, email [email protected] com or call 922-5550.