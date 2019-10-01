DEH reschedules garbage collection times

Mechanical issues with Department of Environmental Health garbage collection vehicles last week means pick-ups will be done a day later than usual, according to the department.

The West Bay collections were rescheduled for Tuesday.

Revised pick-up times in the following areas will be carried out throughout this week:

Wednesday, 2 Oct.

Eastern Ave., Swamp, Godfrey Nixon Way;

South Church St., Walkers Rd. to Denham Thompson Way;

Walkers Rd., Goring Ave. to inside Denham Thompson Way;

Central Town, Elgin Ave,

Hospital Rd., Mary St., Scranton, Myles Rd., Rock Hole, North Sound Way;

West Bay Rd. from Watlers Rd. to Snug Harbour;

North Sound Rd. from Red Gate Rd to the end, Breezy Way, Shedden Rd., Smith Rd. Templeton Pine Lake;

Seymour Dr. to Web Rd., Brinkley Dr., Swallow Ln., Wahoo Cl., Merrendale Dr., Ms. Keppie Ln., Casper Walk, Short Ln., Theresa Dr.;

Thursday, 3 Oct.

Central Town, Windsor Park, Banana Walk;

Prospect Point Rd., Mangrove Ave, Mahogany Way, Patrick Island, Prospect Dr.;

Marina Dr. plus side roads;

Randyke Gardens, Halfway Pond, Bobby Thompson Way to Oak Mill St.;

South Sound Rd, Old Crewe Rd., Legacy Dr., Tropical Gardens, containers in Tropical Gardens;

From IMP to Morningside Dr. in Prospect Dr.;

From Jose’s Gas Station on Crewe Rd. to Tropical Garden entrance.;

Friday, 4 Oct.

The Frank Hall Homes of the East-West Arterial (in the area of the Patrick Island), Anise Estates, Shamrock Rd. from Ocean Club to inside Spotts Newlands;

From Spotts-Newlands entrance to inside Pedro Castle Rd. The Frank Hall Homes off the East-West Arterial (Adventure Street);

Shamrock Rd. from Tall Tree to Will T. Dr. entrance (side roads included);

Hirst Rd. from Edison Dr. to inside Moonbeam Dr. (continue left to Elderberry Dr.);

Hirst Rd. from College Cl. to Windward Dr.;

Moonbeam Dr. (on the right – Nathan Merren Dr., Candlewood Dr. to Brushwood Way) North Sound Estates;

Saturday, 5 Oct.

Shamrock Rd. from Will T. Dr. to Northward Rd. entrance via Star Apple St., Hudson Dr. Figtree Rd, Northward Rd.;

Will T. Dr. to Northward Rd. entrance via Shamrock Rd., including side roads;

From the entrance of Northward Rd. to Belford Estates via Condor Rd.;

Shamrock Rd. from the entrance of Condor Rd. to inside Midland Acres.

BoddenTownRd.fromthe entrance of Midland Acres to John McLean Dr.;

Austin Connolly Dr. from the entrance of John McLean Dr. to Old Man Bay, then from the entrance of Hutland Rd. to Cayman Kai;

Frank Sound to Hutland Rd.

Call 949-6696 or email [email protected] for more information.