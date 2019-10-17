Cato, Ramgeet make waves at world jet ski finals

Caymanians Vanjae Ramgeet and Wayne Cato each earned top-10 finishes recently at the International Jet Sports Boating Association World Finals in Lake Havasu, Arizona.

“Team Cayman racing continues to prove Cayman racers are a force to be reckoned with,” said Cayman Islands Watercraft Association president Vincent Ramgeet, Vanjae’s father.

Vanjae Ramgeet earned a pair of top-10 finishes. He came in sixth overall in the Novice Runabout Stock division after taking fourth in the division’s first race and following that up with a ninth-place finish in the second race. Ramgeet also took seventh place overall in the Pro Runabout Stock division. He finished fifth and eighth in that division’s races.

Competitors take part in two races in each division, with their finishes combined to calculate their overall place in their respective divisions.

Cato, meanwhile, placed seventh overall in the Novice Runabout Stock division, placing 10th in the first race followed by an eighth-place finish in the second.

Up next for CIWA, Vanjae Ramgeet, Emma Connolly and Cato will participate in the PRO Watercross World Championships in Naples, Fla., starting 2 Nov.