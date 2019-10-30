CPR happy with government’s acceptance of legal opinion

Decries ‘personal attacks’

Cruise Port Referendum – the group behind the petition that triggered Cayman’s first people-initiated referendum – said it is pleased government has agreed in part with the legal opinion the group published outlining a number of what it calls “flaws” of the Referendum Bill.

“They have also begun to acknowledge that the opposition to the cruise port is real, based on genuine concerns of a wide cross section of people rather than driven by special interest,” CPR said in a statement issued Wednesday.

CPR said it would welcome the opportunity to further discuss the matters with government, “in order to find an amicable solution that provides the best solution and opportunities for the country”.

CPR, however, bristled at the language used during the debate of the bill.

“It is unfortunate that the Unity government has chosen to spend so much of their time in the Legislative Assembly debate making personal attacks and defending the controversial project, rather than addressing the content, and potential weaknesses of the Referendum Bill and proposed mechanisms for our country’s first people-initiated referendum,” CPR founder Katrina Jurn told the Cayman Compass.

“We agree with the wishes expressed by the premier at the end of his summing up [Wednesday], we also choose prosperity and wish to safeguard our island’s economic future, protect jobs and create business opportunities for Caymanians. The referendum will empower us to shape our destiny and create a sustainable future for present and future generations of Caymanians.”