New executive director at tourism association

Former Radio Cayman reporter Jay Ehrhart will take up the post of executive director at the Cayman Islands Tourism Association on 1 Nov., succeeding Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks.

According to a press release from CITA, Ehrhart was chosen following a “rigorous and extensive search” run by Baraud recruitment agency and a CITA select committee.

“I am extremely pleased with Mr. Ehrhart’s selection for the post,” CITA president Theresa Leacock-Broderick said in the statement.

“As the Board of Directors are all volunteer roles, the Executive Director is crucial to the successful execution of the organisation’s endeavours. The Board has every confidence that Jay will build on the work of his predecessors and will be instrumental in advancing current initiatives and opportunities to serve our members and the interests of the industry,” she added.

Ehrhart worked at Radio Cayman for almost 18 years, first as a reporter and then as news director. He most recently worked in the Public Relations Unit of the Department of Tourism.

He began working in the Cayman Islands in the hospitality industry in Little Cayman in 1995 and has more than 15 years of experience in the field, according to the CITA statement.

“The knowledge of the inner workings and programmes of the Department of Tourism will certainly support me in my new role as CITA Executive Director,” Ehrhart said in the release. “I am looking forward to working with the CITA Directors, members and the government to help ensure positive visitor experiences and to help our local tourism businesses continue to thrive in this growing industry.”