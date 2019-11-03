Woman headed to court on animal cruelty charges

Sylvia Felicity Lewis, 55, has been charged with five counts of animal cruelty in what is believed to be Cayman’s largest-ever seizure of abused dogs.

A combined investigation by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and Department of Agriculture resulted in 53 dogs being taken from a Prospect home on 6 May.

Three of the five charges are blanket charges, meaning they cover all 53 dogs, while one charge speaks specifically to a Shi Tzu/poodle mix and another refers to a rottweiler.

After the DoA seized the animals, 11 dogs either died or were euthanised. Several of the dogs that had to be put down tested positive for the parvo virus – a deadly and highly contagious canine disease.

The charges come nearly six months after the dogs were originally seized. Since then, the DoA, along with several local veterinary clinics and animal charities, have managed to place the remaining 42 dogs in new homes.

Lewis remains on police bail and is expected to make her first Summary Court appearance on Tuesday, 12 Nov.