The Cayman Islands Premier League has reached a natural break in the schedule, and the teams will have around three weeks to prepare for their next games.

The schedule has been paused for a number of reasons, including Remembrance Day and a pair of CONCACAF Nations League games that will be contested at Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Cayman will take on the US Virgin Islands at Truman Bodden on 16 Nov., and it will travel to play Barbados on 19 Nov. Cayman and Barbados are tied at the top of Group A of League C, and winning the group would mean a promotion to League B for the next Nations League.

Team USA, which is playing in League A of the CONCACAF Nations League, will come to Cayman for a game against Cuba on 19 Nov. Cuba is the home team for that game, which will be held at Truman Bodden, and could be facing a demotion to League B for the next Nations League.

The Premier League schedule is expected to resume in late November. Scholars and Bodden Town are in control of the league, as both clubs have won each of their first three games.

The two teams are due to face off in early December. Two more squads – Roma and Sunset – have managed to win two of their first three games.

Four teams – Elite, Academy, Latinos and George Town – have recorded a win and a tie thus far. Alliance has three points from one win, and three teams – Future, North Side and East End – have yet to win a game. Future has managed two draws, but North Side and East End have three losses in three games.