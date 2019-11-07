The Alex Horner Trophy was on the line again last week, when the Cayman Hockey Club made its 11th trip to Kingston, Jamaica. The field hockey team played two mixed matches on 2 Nov., first meeting Jamaica’s national U23 team and later playing the host club at St. Andrew and Munro.

Cayman’s team, composed of veteran players, withstood some early attacking from the Jamaica national squad and netted the first goal of the game from Akshay Naidoo. Cayman scored its next goal off a counterattack that allowed Ed Gough to crack a shot home off a short corner.

Cayman led 2-0 at halftime, and Naidoo scored shortly after the break to give the road team a 3-0 lead. From there, Jamaica’s U23 team began to pile on the pressure. Jamaica scored off a goalmouth scramble, and then it scored again in the closing minutes to draw within one goal.

The close margin netted some drama in the endgame, but Cayman held on for a 3-2 victory.

The next match, for the trophy, was against St. Andrew and Munro, which held the cup following a tournament in Cayman in May, and the visitors were motivated to take it back home.

The game was tight and close, and a Cayman player was forced to leave the field with breathing difficulties. The game, for the most part, was contested in the middle of the field. Cayman was unable to press an attack, and St. Andrew and Munro struggled to get the ball past the Cayman goalie.

Finally, the deadlock was broken by a high-quality reverse stick goal by George McGlashen, and St. Andrew and Munro held on for a 1-0 victory. The two teams will play again for the trophy next May when the Jamaican club will visit the fields at Cayman International School.