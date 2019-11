The Holland America cruise ship Veendam was sitting off George Town Saturday when it temporarily lost power and began drifting, according to Port Authority operations manager Will Jacobs.

Jacobs said a tugboat was enlisted to push the ship back into position.

He said the ship did not hit the reef, as the vessel was in 60 feet of water and has a draft of 28 feet.

“There was no issue with any coral,” he said.