Free health screening for World Diabetes Day

Free health screenings will be provided in the atrium of the Cayman Islands Hospital Thursday, 14 Nov., to mark World Diabetes Day.

The screenings are being carried out as part of a collaboration between the Public Health Department, the Cayman Islands Diabetes Association and the Lions Club of Grand Cayman.

Checks will be made for blood glucose, cholesterol, HbA1c, body mass index and body fat performance from 8:30am to 1:30pm.

The theme for this year’s World Diabetes Day is ‘The Family and diabetes’, which suggests that the entire family is affected as a group when a household member is affected.

“The public is encouraged to attend with their families to learn about diabetes and participate in the free health checks being offered,” a press release from organisers stated.

For more information, contact the Public Health Department on 244-2621.